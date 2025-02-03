Globe Life breach may have affected almost 850K more customers

Major U.S. life insurance provider Globe Life has disclosed that nearly 850,000 more individuals may have had their data breached as part of an October cyberattack, which was initially reported to have impacted almost 5,000 people served by its subsidiary American Income Life Insurance Company, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Despite the confirmed exfiltration of American Income Life Insurance Company customers' names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and health-related details confirmed as a result of the attack, whether similar information had been obtained from the other 850,000 people remains uncertain, said Globe Life in an updated filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Company has also initiated the process to provide voluntary notifications to, and credit monitoring services for, approximately 850,000 additional individuals whose information was also stored in the relevant databases, even though the Company has not been able to confirm if the threat actor acquired these additional individuals' data," Globe Life said.