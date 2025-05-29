Ransomware

Global ransomware victimization remains elevated

(Adobe Stock)

SiliconANGLE reports that one or more ransomware attacks have impacted 69% of organizations during the past 12 months, while over 25% disclosed being compromised in multiple intrusions over the same period.

While the rate of U.S. organizations subjected to ransomware attacks rose from 53% in 2023 to 71% in 2024, the rate of those that fulfilled attackers' demands declined from 76% to 57%, a report from Delinea revealed. Additional findings showed persistent challenges in recovering from attacks, with only 42% of U.S. organizations having been able to restore operations within a week. Mounting ransomware incidents have prompted increased cyberinsurance coverage among organizations but significant disparities in insurance uptake between those earning $250 million to $499 million yearly and those with annual revenues less than $10 million remain. Researchers called on organizations to bolster defenses against ransomware attacks by adopting least-privilege identity controls, multi-factor authentication, and offline backups, as well as strengthening employee training programs.

