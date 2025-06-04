GAO finds backup data testing gaps in Login.gov

FedScoop reports that the General Services Administration's identity verification platform Login.gov was found by the Government Accountability Office to have inadequate backup data testing processes, even if it excelled in metrics concerning data security, identity management, and protective technology.
Despite releasing a new backup data testing policy for Login.gov, the GSA has failed to detail whether such a policy has already been totally adopted or is yielding expected outcomes, according to the GAO report. Implementing backup data assessment recommendations issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology is crucial, considering the extent of sensitive data held by the platform, noted the GAO. "Addressing this gap will be an important step towards ensuring that the integrity and availability of that data will be protected, as well as the continuity of access to important government services that have a significant impact on the everyday lives of U.S. citizens," said the GAO.
Despite releasing a new backup data testing policy for Login.gov, the GSA has failed to detail whether such a policy has already been totally adopted or is yielding expected outcomes, according to the GAO report. Implementing backup data assessment recommendations issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology is crucial, considering the extent of sensitive data held by the platform, noted the GAO. "Addressing this gap will be an important step towards ensuring that the integrity and availability of that data will be protected, as well as the continuity of access to important government services that have a significant impact on the everyday lives of U.S. citizens," said the GAO.