Funding round raises $45M for Astrix Security

Astrix Security, an Israeli access management startup focused on nonhuman identity security, has obtained $45 million from a Series B funding round, bringing the total money raised to $95 million, according to SiliconAngle.

Such newly secured funds would be allocated toward bolstering NHI protections, noted Astrix Security, which touted its agentless platform's ability to discover and consolidate NHIs that helps reduce the risk of various cyber threats, including data breaches and supply chain compromise. Aside from determining potentially risky legitimate services, Astrix's solution could also identify third-party apps that gather excessive and unneeded data from corporate systems. "From inception, we've been laser-focused on securing enterprises' most vulnerable entry points and defining the NHI security domain. Now, with AI driving the proliferation of API keys, service accounts, and other NHIs in the enterprise, our mission has never been so critical and complex.