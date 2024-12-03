Skyhawk Security enhances cloud threat detection with interactive CDR

Skyhawk Security has introduced Interactive Cloud Detection and Response capabilities to its platform in a bid to advance multifactor, cloud-native zero-trust security, according to SiliconAngle.

The feature allows real-time verification of suspicious activities linked to human and nonhuman identities, providing essential context to security operations centers and reducing response times. It seeks to address a critical common challenge in the form of the lack of context provided by SOC alerts, which complicates security teams' efforts to differentiate between legitimate user anomalies and cyberattacks.

According to Skyhawk, 70% of cloud breaches involve stolen credentials, enabling attackers to bypass infrastructure security. Interactive CDR tackles this by continuously monitoring cloud asset behaviors, such as user, role, machine, and function activities. When irregularities arise, notifications prompt asset or identity owners to validate the triggering actions. This system aligns with zero-trust principles, treating all users -- inside or outside the network perimeter -- with suspicion. By using independent multifactor verification, it provides additional security layers, even if cloud or enterprise identity systems are compromised.