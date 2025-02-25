Funding round pulls in $14M for RAD Security

California-based cloud-based threat detection firm RAD Security has secured $14 million from a Series A funding round, which will be funneled toward bolstering its platform's artificial intelligence capabilities, reports SecurityWeek

Aside from strengthening its AI-powered threat modeling feature to allow real-time threat detection and response among security teams, RAD Security — which has already obtained $20 million in total investment — will also be allocating the newly secured funds to expanding its reach in other global markets, according to RAD Security co-founder and CEO Brooke Motta, who emphasized the investment's optimal timing as the cloud and AI security market reached nearly $84 billion.

"Businesses are rapidly adopting AI, but with that comes new security challenges like Shadow AI, data exfiltration, and compliance risks. This investment ensures we stay ahead of those challenges, delivering the cutting-edge solutions our customers need while expanding into European and Asian markets to support even more organizations worldwide," said Motta.