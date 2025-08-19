Four BeyondTrust solutions pass Australian IRAP assessment

Security Brief Australia reports that BeyondTrust has successfully completed an Information Security Registered Assessors Program assessment at the PROTECTED classification level for four of its security solutions, including Endpoint Privilege Management, Password Safe, Privileged Remote Access, and Remote Support.

Conducted by CyberCX between March and July 2025, the evaluation verified compliance with the March 2025 Australian Information Security Manual and the ACSC Cloud Assessment and Authorisation Framework. The assessment involved documentation review and technical configuration checks to confirm operational effectiveness, enabling Australian government agencies and public sector organizations to adopt BeyondTrust’s cloud solutions with confidence. Roshi Balendran, BeyondTrust Regional Sales Director, stated, "We are delighted to have successfully completed the IRAP assessment, which now allows BeyondTrust to expand our ability to work with both public sector organisations and commercial businesses that require information to be stored, processed, and communicated at the ‘Protected’ classification level." BeyondTrust emphasized that this achievement strengthens its public sector reach and offers channel partners enhanced opportunities to improve cybersecurity across Australian government agencies.