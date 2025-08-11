BeyondTrust unveils Phantom Labs for identity security

BeyondTrust has launched Phantom Labs, a dedicated research unit aimed at advancing identity security, threat discovery, and vulnerability analysis, according to Intelligent CIO.
The initiative formalizes the company's past research work, including uncovering critical flaws and contributing intelligence during major breaches such as the Okta incident, and reflects a strategic shift toward deeper attacker-focused research. Led by red team veteran Fletcher Davis, Phantom Labs will simulate adversary tactics, uncover cross-domain risks, and expose hidden privilege escalation paths. Joining him is Chief Security Architect Kinnaird McQuade, creator of the widely used Cloudsplaining tool, who will bring expertise in cloud identity threats. CTO Marc Maiffret emphasized that identity security must be embedded at the core, not "bolted on," citing the growing scale of identity-based attacks. Phantom Labs' projects include privilege escalation research in Microsoft Entra guest accounts, session hijacking detection models, and the Paths to Privilege framework. BeyondTrust, which secures more than 20,000 customers, said the move solidifies its role as a leader in identity-focused cybersecurity innovation.
