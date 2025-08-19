Cloud Security
Fortinet launches FortiCNAPP PoP in Singapore
Fortinet has launched a new regional Point-of-Presence in Singapore for its Lacework FortiCNAPP cloud-native application protection platform, reinforcing the company’s commitment to enhancing cybersecurity across ASEAN and South Asia, according to The Fast Mode. The Singapore PoP brings Fortinet's AI-powered cloud security services closer to customers, helping organizations manage multi-cloud and hybrid environments while addressing data residency, compliance, and regulatory requirements. "Lacework FortiCNAPP empowers organizations to secure their applications, infrastructure, and workloads across any cloud, simplifying protection from development through runtime," the company stated. The expansion complements Fortinet's existing PoPs in Australia, North America, and Europe, providing faster service performance, stronger compliance alignment, and lower latency for regional enterprises. By enabling partners to deliver localized, value-added security services, the deployment supports digital transformation initiatives while addressing growing concerns about cloud security. According to Fortinet's 2025 State of Cloud Security Report, 78% of organizations now use multiple cloud providers, with 61% citing security and compliance as key challenges, highlighting the importance of localized, scalable protection solutions.
