Former Trump cyber leader nominated to lead CISA

President Donald Trump has nominated Sean Plankey — who served his first administration under the Energy Department's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response, as well as the National Security Council — as the new leader of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency , reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such nomination of Plankey, who was most recently Indigo Vault's general manager and global head of cybersecurity software, was praised by cybersecurity experts, including Foundation for Defense of Democracies leader Mark Montgomery and former CISA Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security Brian Harrell.

"Professional and competent with interagency savvy, he is just what CISA will need as we defend against an increasingly aggressive nation-state adversary in China," said Montgomery, who collaborated with Plankey when he led the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

Plankey's nomination to the post comes amid the Trump administration's and Republican lawmakers' increased targeting of CISA over its expanded mission during the Biden administration.