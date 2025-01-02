Ford confirms X account hack

Ford Motor Company has disclosed having its account on X, formerly Twitter, breached following posts expressing pro-Palestine and anti-Israel sentiment on Monday, CBS News Detroit reports.

All of the posts, which have since been removed, have not been authorized, according to the major automaker, which has already launched an investigation into the X account compromise. Such an incident comes after a spate of attacks infiltrating high-profile organizations' and individuals' social media accounts, noted Flow Specialty President of Brokerage David Derigiotis, who urged immediate action to recover hijacked accounts while warning about the various means leveraged by threat actors to initiate compromise. "It could be employees being targeted, of the company itself. It could be the social media manager or individuals who handle marketing and all social media relations for Ford, they could have been targeted. Or it could be somebody on the X side as well. Whatever employees at the organization, if they were targeted, attackers find their way in through various path points," Derigiotis added.