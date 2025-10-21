Federal employees doxed in cyberattack

Cybernews reports that nearly 1,000 employees from the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the FBI had their personal information and emails exposed by The Com hacking collective following an extensive coordinated cyberattack that comes amid the U.S. government's mounting crackdown on immigration and protests.

Information leaked by The Com included names, office locations, and some home addresses, with the legitimacy of the data verified by journalists, according to a 404 Media report.

The Com not only threatened to provide information from employees at the Internal Revenue Service but also mocked the DHS's claims of their agents being doxed and physically harmed by crime cartels in exchange for bounties up to $50,000, depending on the rank of the targeted employee and the nature of the attack.

Such a development comes weeks after the DHS denounced harmful doxing attacks against its agents, with its officers noted to have been experiencing over 1000% more assaults.