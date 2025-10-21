Privacy, Data Security

Federal employees doxed in cyberattack

New legislation would charge the DHS Under Secretary of Intelligence, Privacy Office and Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties with developing and disseminating an assessment “regarding the use of cyber harassment, including doxing, by terrorists and foreign malicious actors.” (Image Credit: 8vFanI via Getty Images)
(Image Credit: 8vFanI via Getty Images)

Cybernews reports that nearly 1,000 employees from the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the FBI had their personal information and emails exposed by The Com hacking collective following an extensive coordinated cyberattack that comes amid the U.S. government's mounting crackdown on immigration and protests.

Information leaked by The Com included names, office locations, and some home addresses, with the legitimacy of the data verified by journalists, according to a 404 Media report.

The Com not only threatened to provide information from employees at the Internal Revenue Service but also mocked the DHS's claims of their agents being doxed and physically harmed by crime cartels in exchange for bounties up to $50,000, depending on the rank of the targeted employee and the nature of the attack.

Such a development comes weeks after the DHS denounced harmful doxing attacks against its agents, with its officers noted to have been experiencing over 1000% more assaults.

Related

Court cuts NSO Group’s damages to Meta by 97%

Reuters reports that Israeli spyware firm NSO Group had its initial $167 million penalty to Meta Platforms sharply reduced by U.S. District Court Judge Phyllis Hamilton to only $4 million, while being imposed a permanent injunction barring any further targeting of the WhatsApp platform.
Teen faces 7-year sentence over PowerSchool hack

Nineteen-year-old Massachusetts resident Matthew Lane faces a possible seven-year prison sentence after admitting to hacking the education technology firm PowerSchool and stealing the personal information of millions of students and teachers, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AuthenticityBitBlock CipherByteCryptanalysisCryptographic Algorithm or HashCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Digital Signature

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds