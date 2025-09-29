Report: Fresh Scattered Spider, Lapsus$, Hunters International attacks likely

Cybernews reports that threat groups Scattered Spider, Lapsus$, and Hunters International are potentially plotting new cyberattacks following the recent disbandment of the hacking conglomerate Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters , or Trinity of Chaos.

Despite bidding farewell from the ransomware scene weeks ago, ShinyHunters have claimed new attacks against the financial services industry, according to a Resecurity report, which comes after a ReliaQuest analysis showing similar intrusions by Scattered Spider.

All of the groups part of the Trinity of Chaos linked to The Com collective are expected by researchers to reorganize and operate using new names after gaining credibility from past intrusions against Google, Qantas, LVMH, and other organizations.

"It is doubtful that threat actors will stop their operations. Such 'exits' have occurred before, providing hacker collectives time to regroup and reemerge later under different names. The notorious Russian ransomware gang Conti is a prime example of this exit cover," said Resecurity researchers.