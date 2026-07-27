OnTrac parcel delivery company reports customer data breach

Bleeping Computer reports that the parcel delivery company OnTrac has experienced a data breach, potentially exposing customer personal details following a cyberattack on its corporate network.

OnTrac detected the breach on March 23, with investigations revealing unauthorized access to certain files between March 20 and 22. While the company has not specified the exact types of information compromised, citing redacted data elements in its notification, the incident may have involved customer names. OnTrac, a significant player in last-mile e-commerce deliveries operating across 35 states, has engaged a third-party cybersecurity specialist to assess the breach's scope and has taken measures to re-secure the affected data. The company stated it is unaware of any resulting fraud or publication of stolen information. To assist affected customers, OnTrac is offering 12 months of free credit monitoring and identity protection services. Customers are also advised to review credit reports and consider fraud alerts. No threat groups have claimed responsibility for the attack, and OnTrac has not commented on whether a ransom was paid.