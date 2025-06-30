Infiltration of the BOP's systems has purportedly led to the exfiltration of databases containing inmate and employee data as recent as June 20, including full names, genders, races, registration numbers, Social Security numbers, medical information, risk factors, prisons, incident reports, statements, release plans, and other information, according to the hackers. Additional details regarding the number of people affected by the leak have not been provided, while the BOP has already launched an investigation into the assertions made by the threat actors. Such information, if proven legitimate, could be damaging to both inmates and prison staff, with the former potentially targeted by other criminals and individuals looking to retaliate. BOP employees could also be subjected to retaliatory attacks using the exposed data.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security
Federal Bureau of Prisons purportedly compromised
Farid Essebar previously served prison time for his role in creating the Zotob worm.
More than 320 GB of data has allegedly been compromised from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, which manages the country's prison system, Cybernews reports.
Infiltration of the BOP's systems has purportedly led to the exfiltration of databases containing inmate and employee data as recent as June 20, including full names, genders, races, registration numbers, Social Security numbers, medical information, risk factors, prisons, incident reports, statements, release plans, and other information, according to the hackers. Additional details regarding the number of people affected by the leak have not been provided, while the BOP has already launched an investigation into the assertions made by the threat actors. Such information, if proven legitimate, could be damaging to both inmates and prison staff, with the former potentially targeted by other criminals and individuals looking to retaliate. BOP employees could also be subjected to retaliatory attacks using the exposed data.
