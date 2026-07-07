Suspected pro-Russia hacktivist arrested in Spain with FBI support

As reported by HackRead, Spanish police have arrested an alleged member of the pro-Russia hacktivist group Cyber Army of Russia Reborn, also known as Z-Pentest. The law enforcement operation, supported by the FBI, is part of ongoing international efforts to identify and disrupt individuals involved in cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure.

The arrest is a component of Operation Riptide, an international initiative focused on disrupting malicious cyber activity and holding perpetrators accountable. It also aligns with the FBI’s Operation Red Circus campaign, launched in December 2025 to counter Russian state-sponsored cyber threats. Pro-Russia hacktivist groups have been observed conducting opportunistic attacks against critical infrastructure, including organizations in the water, agriculture, and energy sectors. Cyber Army of Russia Reborn has claimed responsibility for distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and other disruptive operations against government agencies and public services in countries supporting Ukraine.

Security researchers have also linked the group to campaigns targeting industrial control systems. This arrest underscores the continued cooperation between US and European law enforcement agencies in combating cybercrime and politically motivated hacking campaigns.