FCC bans US electronics testing in risky Chinese labs

The Federal Communications Commission has moved to prohibit testing of electronic devices for sale in the U.S. by Chinese labs controlled or directed by firms on its "Covered List", with electronics for import to the U.S. being required to undergo the agency's equipment authorization process, reports Reuters.
Numerous China-based labs evaluating nearly three-quarters of all electronics were linked to the Chinese Communist Party, either to state-owned companies or the state military, according to the FCC. "These labs provide a gateway into the U.S. telecommunications infrastructure. It is not hard to imagine that an unreliable lab one beholden to a foreign adversary could sign off on insecure gear entering the U.S. market," said FCC Chair Brendan Carr. Such a move, which has been slammed by the Chinese Embassy in Washington, comes as the FCC approved proposed disclosure requirements for organizations linked to China and other U.S. adversaries.
