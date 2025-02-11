Breach, Data Security, Threat Intelligence

Extensive Israeli police breach alleged by Iran-linked hackers

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Israel's police force was claimed by suspected Iranian state-backed hacking operation Handala to have had 2.1 TB of data stolen from its systems, with 350,000 files already leaked to the public, reports Hackread.

Purportedly included in the exfiltrated information were officers' personal details and photos, gun licenses, email addresses, suspects' and criminals' personal data, sex offender employment permit details, and other classified documents, according to Handala, which also alleged the compromise of Israeli Ministry of National Security servers. Despite its taunting of having successfully compromised Israel's systems. Handala's assertions of a direct hacking incident have been dismissed by the Israeli police, which noted an ongoing investigation into a likely third-party breach. Such a development comes months after Israeli organizations had their cybersecurity staff subjected to a Handala phishing attack that sought to distribute wiper malware. Israel has been subjected to mounting cyberattacks following the escalation of its conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Related

Hacker of SEC’s X account sentenced after admitting guilt

After infiltrating the SEC's X account via SIM swapping conducted with the help of his co-conspirators, Council proceeded to post fraudulent information regarding the planned approval of cryptocurrency-containing exchange-traded funds, which resulted in a Bitcoin price spike, according to the Justice Department.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorBlack HatChecksumCovert ChannelsCryptanalysisCryptographic Algorithm or HashCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationHybrid AttackMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds