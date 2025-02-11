Extensive Israeli police breach alleged by Iran-linked hackers

Israel's police force was claimed by suspected Iranian state-backed hacking operation Handala to have had 2.1 TB of data stolen from its systems, with 350,000 files already leaked to the public, reports Hackread

Purportedly included in the exfiltrated information were officers' personal details and photos, gun licenses, email addresses, suspects' and criminals' personal data, sex offender employment permit details, and other classified documents, according to Handala, which also alleged the compromise of Israeli Ministry of National Security servers. Despite its taunting of having successfully compromised Israel's systems. Handala's assertions of a direct hacking incident have been dismissed by the Israeli police, which noted an ongoing investigation into a likely third-party breach. Such a development comes months after Israeli organizations had their cybersecurity staff subjected to a Handala phishing attack that sought to distribute wiper malware. Israel has been subjected to mounting cyberattacks following the escalation of its conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas.