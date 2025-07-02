Data Security, Critical Infrastructure Security

Extensive data compromise purportedly impacts Russian defense contractor

Major Russian defense contractor NPO Mars, was claimed to have had 250 GB of data exfiltrated from its systems, including information on Russia's naval systems, Cybernews reports.

Aside from compromising the Russian navy's SIGMA and TRASSA systems, which were developed for ships and nuclear missile cruisers, threat actors also allegedly obtained access to the DIEZ automated control system for minesweepers, as well as other naval systems. Analysis of the data sample leaked by the attackers on a hacking forum revealed technical manuals for the Russian military's NPO Mars systems, as well as certificates, agreements, and other files up to March of this year, according to Cybernews researchers. "Leaks like these could reveal sensitive military information for the opposing side, and they can start from a mere phishing campaign targeting politicians, technical support workers, or simple employees," researchers added. Such a development comes three years after the U.S. and other nations sanctioned NPO Mars over its involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

