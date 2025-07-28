Everest ransomware admits Crumbl hack

North American gourmet bakery chain Crumbl had information from more than 29,000 employees allegedly stolen and exposed by the Everest ransomware operation on Wednesday, Cybernews reports.
Analysis of the pair of data samples posted by Everest ransomware on its leak site revealed various employee details, including names, birthdates, images, email addresses, phone numbers, and official job titles. Other details exposed by the data trove believed to have been part of an employee database were employees' user IDs, store IDs, FCM Authentication token IDs, and employment within Crumbl's corporate office or franchises, according to Everest, which also posted a ransom note seeking an undisclosed amount to be paid by this week. Such a development comes after Everest which was reported to have targeted 248 victims since 2023, 90 of which had been attacked during the past year exposed information belonging to employees of Coca-Cola across the Middle East. Everest was also noted by AppOmni lead security researcher Martin Vigo to be indiscriminate in the industries it has been targeting.
