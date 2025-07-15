Everest ransomware lays claim on Rezayat Group compromise

Major Saudi Arabian industrial services provider Rezayat Group had 10 GB of data allegedly stolen by the Everest ransomware gang, which threatened to expose the pilfered information should negotiations fall through on Friday, according to Cybernews.
Investigation into the data sample provided by Everest showed Rezayat's contracts with its clients, as well as industrial organizations' technical drawings, noted the Cybernews research team. "As the data includes reports and contracts with other companies, the alleged data breach could affect Rezayats reputation with its clients. Moreover, attackers could use the leaked data to craft supply chain attacks," said the team, who noted difficulties in verifying the legitimacy of Everest's assertions. Such a development comes after Everest, which emerged in 2021, disclosed separate attacks against Coca-Cola and international private hospital group Mediclinic, with the former leading to the compromise of data belonging to almost 1,000 employees in addition to internal files. Over 100 organizations have been targeted by the group during the past year, according to Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool.
