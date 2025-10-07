EU vote could end encrypted messaging privacy

CyberScoop reports that encrypted messaging providers and privacy advocates are warning that a pending European Union regulation known as Chat Control could dismantle digital privacy across the bloc. The proposal, scheduled for an Oct. 14 vote, would mandate the scanning of personal devices and user messages for illegal or abusive content, a move Signal CEO Meredith Whittaker said could "end private comms and Signal in the EU." Signal has threatened to withdraw from Europe entirely if the law passes, citing its incompatibility with end-to-end encryption. Critics, including the Chaos Computer Club and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, argue the measure effectively introduces backdoors that would expose all communications to surveillance and exploitation. While the EU claims the initiative targets child sexual abuse material, privacy groups say it sets a dangerous precedent that could spread globally. Whittaker called assurances that encryption can coexist with client-side scanning "magical thinking," warning that any such system compromises the very foundation of secure communications.
