Email breach hits Library of Congress

AI and Email

The Library of Congress had some of its emails stolen following a cyberattack against its IT system, The Associated Press reports.

While email correspondences between the Congressional Research Service and other Library staff and certain congressional offices between January and September had been compromised, such an intrusion — which was initially reported by NBC News — did not affect the House and Senate's IT networks and respective email accounts, as well as the U.S. Copyright Office's systems, noted the Library in an email notification regarding the incident. "The Library has mitigated the vulnerability that the adversary used to access the environment and has taken measures to prevent such incidents in the future," said the world's largest library. Additional details regarding the compromised email communications will be provided by the Library to congressional offices and staff members as it continues its investigation into the incident.

