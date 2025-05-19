Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security

Dual-hat NSA, Cybercom arrangement continues to have bipartisan support

House and Senate lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have expressed continued support for the dual-hat relationship between the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command amid speculation that both roles would be separated following the ouster of NSA and Cyber Command Director Timothy Haugh last month, reports DefenseScoop.

"...[O]n a bipartisan and bicameral basis, the Armed Services Committees are strongly opposed to ending the dual-hat relationship. I want to take this opportunity to make very clear to the Department's leadership that if they believe they have allies on this issue who sit on the Pentagon's congressional oversight panels, they do not," said House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems Chair Don Bacon, R-Neb., in a Friday hearing, which also saw subcommittee ranking member Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., share similar sentiments. Such statements come after Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., emphasized the importance of the dual-hat role amid increasing Chinese cybersecurity threats.

