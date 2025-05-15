Among the potential candidates for the NSA deputy position are former NSA analyst Joe Francescon, who was part of the first Trump administration's National Security Council; Anduril co-founder and Executive Chair Trae Stephens; CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis; and Ezra Cohen, who was also a member of the first Trump administration, said sources, who noted that the NSA and Cybercom's dual-hat nature would be examined upon the selection is completed. Maintaining the dual-hat structure has been endorsed by both recently confirmed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine and Cybercom Deputy Lt. Gen. William Hartman, with the latter noting in a Senate subcommittee hearing that the role has provided the necessary operational agility.
Appointment of new NSA, Cyber Command leaders reportedly imminent
(Adobe Stock)
The Trump administration was reported by various sources to be preparing to designate new leaders for the National Security Agency and Cyber Command beginning this week, following the firing of NSA and Cybercom Head Gen. Timothy Haugh and NSA Deputy Director Wendy Noble, according to The Record.
Among the potential candidates for the NSA deputy position are former NSA analyst Joe Francescon, who was part of the first Trump administration's National Security Council; Anduril co-founder and Executive Chair Trae Stephens; CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis; and Ezra Cohen, who was also a member of the first Trump administration, said sources, who noted that the NSA and Cybercom's dual-hat nature would be examined upon the selection is completed. Maintaining the dual-hat structure has been endorsed by both recently confirmed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine and Cybercom Deputy Lt. Gen. William Hartman, with the latter noting in a Senate subcommittee hearing that the role has provided the necessary operational agility.
