Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

Appointment of new NSA, Cyber Command leaders reportedly imminent

Person holding cellphone with logo of National Security Agency (NSA) on screen in front of webpage.
(Adobe Stock)

The Trump administration was reported by various sources to be preparing to designate new leaders for the National Security Agency and Cyber Command beginning this week, following the firing of NSA and Cybercom Head Gen. Timothy Haugh and NSA Deputy Director Wendy Noble, according to The Record.

Among the potential candidates for the NSA deputy position are former NSA analyst Joe Francescon, who was part of the first Trump administration's National Security Council; Anduril co-founder and Executive Chair Trae Stephens; CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis; and Ezra Cohen, who was also a member of the first Trump administration, said sources, who noted that the NSA and Cybercom's dual-hat nature would be examined upon the selection is completed. Maintaining the dual-hat structure has been endorsed by both recently confirmed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine and Cybercom Deputy Lt. Gen. William Hartman, with the latter noting in a Senate subcommittee hearing that the role has provided the necessary operational agility.

Related

DHS mum on CISA staffing cuts, says lawmaker

CyberScoop reports that the Department of Homeland Security was noted by House Homeland Security Committee's top Democrat Bennie Thompson of Mississippi to have refused to share details regarding the number of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency employees let go from the agency despite persistent requests from the panel.

CISA overturns modified cyber advisory dissemination plan

Intense criticism from the information security community has prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to roll back its plans to divert the distribution of online security updates and guidelines to its X account and email subscriptions while retaining only urgent alerts on its website, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds