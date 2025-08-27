Data Security, Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security

DOGE accused of jeopardizing Americans’ Social Security info

A report investigates how static, or hard to change personal data, like SSNs or dates of birth, are impacted by repeated breaches.

NBC News reports that more than 300 million Americans' personal information, including Social Security numbers, were alleged by Social Security Administration Chief Data Officer Charles Borges to have been placed by the Department of Government Efficiency on an unsecured data server in June.

Multiple SSA policies were purportedly violated by the agency's Chief Information Officer Aram Moghaddassi in order to produce a live duplicate of U.S. Social Security information, said Borges in a complaint. Borges also claimed that immoderate access to various databases with sensitive info had been provided to DOGE staffers in March. "Should bad actors gain access to this cloud environment, Americans may be susceptible to widespread identity theft, may lose vital healthcare and food benefits, and the government may be responsible for re-issuing every American new Social Security Number at great cost," wrote Borges, who added that no audit mechanisms have been established by SSA to track DOGE's use of the stored data. SSA has emphasized that there has been no evidence indicating the compromise of the cloud environment.

