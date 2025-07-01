Phishing, Email security, Threat Intelligence

DOGE spoofed in new phishing campaign

Privacy concept: computer keyboard with Key icon and word Phishing on enter button background, 3d render

(Adobe Stock)

More than 350 organizations and nearly 1,800 email addresses were discovered by Proofpoint researchers to have been targeted by a new phishing fraud scheme involving the spoofing of the Department of Government Efficiency initially flagged by the Scoop News Group, according to FedScoop.

Malicious emails claiming to be from an Agent Daniels connected with the DOGE Coordination Unit that allege the delivery of an ID to the recipient contained links redirecting to a WhatsApp chat, where the fraudster sends a PDF that was purported to be necessary in the recipient's procurement of refunds from "improper government expenditures," said Proofpoint researchers, who noted the document as key for hackers to obtain targets' personally identifiable information. Additional analysis of the IP addresses leveraged in the intrusion revealed origins in southern Nigeria. Such a threat has prompted the Office of Personnel Management and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to urge increased vigilance among federal workers and the public.

Related

New Blind Eagle attacks involve Proton66 hosting

Advanced persistent threat operation Blind Eagle, also known as APT-C-36, APT-Q-98, and AguilaCiega, has been leveraging Proton66, a Russian bulletproof hosting service, as part of its infrastructure in recent phishing attacks against banks and other financial entities across Colombia, including BBVA, Davivienda, Banco Caja Social, and Bancolombia, reports The Hacker News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Black HatBotnetBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)CorruptionDarknetInformation WarfareInternet Message Access Protocol (IMAP)Morris WormPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds