Threat Intelligence, AI/ML

DNS attacks surge with AI-driven tactics

DNS security
(Stock Photo, Getty Images)

Infoblox's 2025 DNS Threat Landscape Report highlights a dramatic rise in DNS-based cyberattacks, with threat actors increasingly leveraging AI-driven deepfakes, malicious adtech, and evasive domain strategies, The Fast Mode reports.

The report, based on analysis of over 70 billion daily DNS queries across thousands of environments, identified 100.8 million newly observed domains in the past year, with 25 percent classified as malicious or suspicious. Infoblox Threat Intel tracked over 660 unique threat actors and 204,000 suspicious domain clusters, noting that 82 percent of customer environments encountered malicious adtech. Daily detection of DNS tunneling, exfiltration, and command-and-control activity, including Cobalt Strike, Sliver, and custom tools, requires machine learning for effective detection. The findings underscore the limitations of reactive "patient zero" security approaches as threat actors continually deploy automated, large-scale domain infrastructures. "Investing in preemptive security can be the deciding factor in thwarting AI-equipped attackers," the report emphasizes, highlighting the need for predictive threat intelligence and proactive DNS protection to stay ahead of sophisticated adversaries.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

US jails Estonian crypto fraudsters

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Estonians Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turogin have been imposed a 16-month prison sentence over their involvement in a cryptocurrency investment scam that pilfered $577 million, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorDeauthentication AttackDefacementDenial of ServiceDistributed ScansDumpSecGoogle HackingPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds