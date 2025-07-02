Deepfakes have reshaped corporate security and culture

COMMENTARY: In recent years, corporate Deepfake incidents have surged, with 53% of businesses reporting encounters. Initially perceived as mere digital entertainment on platforms like X and Instagram, Deepfakes have evolved into a formidable security threat, targeting businesses worldwide.Today, Deepfakes jeopardize financial operations of businesses, as well as the operational integrity and trust within corporate ecosystems. Let’s explore the rise of corporate Deepfakes, how they’re impacting work environments, and the modern cybersecurity strategies poised to combat these threats.[SC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Read more Perspectives here.]Just last year, high-profile celebrities and political figures were targeted by Deepfakes, attempting to tarnish their reputation. Headlines around Taylor Swift falling victim to a Deepfake attack, for example, sparked a growing concern among consumers of the threats of this technology. However, scammers are now also turning their attention to high-profile executives, and enterprises are feeling the financial impact. A notable example: the $25.6 million fraud involving a multinational company, where Deepfake video conferencing duped an employee into executing unauthorized transactions. A similar tactic was used in May 2024, when fraudsters attempted to scam WPP, the world's largest advertising firm. The scammers attempted to impersonate CEO Mark Read by using a fake WhatsApp account, voice cloning, and YouTube footage to set up a virtual meeting. The goal was to deceive employees into authorizing transactions. In this case, they were not successful. However, the threat of this technology, especially as it becomes more advanced, shines a light on this growing issue.Along with visual deepfakes, scammers are getting crafty with a rapidly developing Deepfake variation: voice cloning. In April 2024, LastPass reported an attempted voice cloning threat against the enterprise, and while the attempt was thwarted, it highlights just how confident scammers are becoming in this technology, and that any enterprise, large or small, can be a victim to these threats.
Layering risk signals: The integration of passive risk signals to enhance security without disrupting the user experience can assess any risk level in real-time. Through verifying personally identifiable information (PII), analyzing the reputation of email and phone numbers, and monitoring device trustworthiness, enterprises can have increased visibility into fraud attempts. Modern authentication for high-risk activities: Enterprises must consider implementing biometric authentication for high-risk actions, such as financial operations. While multi-factor authentication adds a layer of security, biometrics such as advanced liveness detection offer a higher level of protection, as the user’s biometric data gets assessed in real-time and verified against previously submitted, government-authorized documents such as their ID.
Deepfakes have reshaped corporate security and culture
