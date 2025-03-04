Disruptive Qilin ransomware attack hits Japanese cancer treatment center

Cybernews reports that Utsunomiya Central Clinic, a specialized cancer treatment center in Japan, had its services limited and data belonging to nearly 300,000 individuals exfiltrated following an attack against its systems last month, which was claimed by the Qilin ransomware gang to have led to network encryption and a 135 GB data theft.

Aside from pilfering patients' names, birthdates, gender, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, medical details, and health check information, attackers were also able to compromise the personal data of the hospital's doctors, nurses, and employees, said UCC, which noted that the intrusion did not impact patients' Social Security numbers and financial and credit card details. On the other hand, Qilin exposed samples of electronic protected health information purportedly from UCC servers that were confirmed to be radiology images and treatment cases, as well as medical files and licenses. Individuals whose data may have been compromised were urged to be vigilant of suspicious phone calls, mail, and emails using UCC.