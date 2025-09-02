Infosecurity Magazine reports that civil and criminal court proceedings in Pennsylvania have been deferred following a ransomware attack against the state's Office of the Attorney General last month. Investigation into the incident, which has involved the encryption of files, is still underway, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, who noted that the state has refused to adhere to attackers' demands as time extensions have been given to certain court cases. "However, we do not expect based on what the investigation has revealed so far that any criminal prosecutions or investigations or civil proceedings will be negatively impacted solely due to the outside interruption, Sunday added. While access to the state OAG's primary phone line and website has already been restored, the OAG is still working to facilitate total recovery. Additional safeguards are also being considered by the OAG alongside other agencies to prevent a recurrence.
Disruptions persist at ransomware-hit Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office
