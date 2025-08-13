Cyber incident disrupts Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office services

All of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General's phone lines and email accounts, as well as its website, have been taken offline by a cybersecurity incident, according to The Register.
The Pennsylvania OAG has used social media and temporary Outlook email address to facilitate communications amid ongoing efforts to promptly restore systems impacted by the intrusion. While additional details regarding the outage remain lacking, the state OAG was previously discovered by security researcher Kevin Beaumont to have been using Citrix NetScaler instances impacted by the CitrixBleed 2 vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-5777. Beaumont did note that the discovery of the impacted NetScaler appliances, which have been disconnected on July 29 and August 7, may be separate from the recent hack. "The NetScaler boxes appear to be offline now, and they were getting owned back then. Although, it could just be another incident if there's overall poor security hygiene," Beaumont said.
