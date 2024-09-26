Dell claimed to be breached anew

Another batch of files allegedly stolen from Dell has been exposed by the threat actor "grep" just days after it claimed a pair of separate breaches of the U.S. multinational tech firm's systems, the latter of which involved the compromise of Atlassian tools, according to Hackread.

Included in the nearly 500 MB data trove leaked by grep were information on Dell's internal ticketing system, including Agile and VPN incident reports and other ticket summaries for VPN improvements and DevOps software access requests, as well as PDF files on Cisco DUO multi-factor authentication and Chinese infrastructure. "I knew Dell would fix their failure without confirming or denying my claims, for the same reason I had exfiltrated more data when I breached the internal employees, which was not leaked and waited for this exact moment," said grep. Such a development also comes after U.S. cloud communications firm Twilio disclosed that the nearly 12,000 call records exposed by grep had been exfiltrated from a third-party provider.