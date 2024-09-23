Breach, Data Security, Vulnerability Management

Dell hounded by second breach claim

Dell had its internal files claimed to be compromised by the threat actor "grep" just days after the same actor admitted to stealing 10,863 employee records from a breach earlier this month, which is already being probed by the U.S. multinational tech firm, reports Hackread.

Infiltration of Dell's Atlassian software suite has enabled grep and his co-conspirator "Chucky" to obtain 3.5 GB of data, including Jira files, schema migrations, and database tables, noted grep in a BreachForums post on Sunday. "Before Dell makes any claims, we both compromised your Atlassian and accessed Jenkins, Confluence, etc. GDPR said time is ticking, by the way, xD," the post read. Further analysis of the compromised data conducted by Hackread researchers revealed potential compromise of the firm's internal infrastructure data, including user credentials, system configurations, vulnerabilities, and development processes, and other sensitive files, which could be used to facilitate a massive systems breach at the company.

