AI/ML, Application security, Privacy, Data Security
DeepSeek subjected to Texas investigation
(Adobe Stock)
Ongoing concerns about DeepSeek's collusion with the Chinese Communist Party in pilfering Americans' data have prompted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to launch an investigation into the Chinese artificial intelligence platform, which has also failed to comply with the state's Data Privacy and Security Act, The Hill reports. Both Google and Apple have already been sought by Paxton to provide documents submitted by DeepSeek to be published on their respective app stores, as well as their analyses of the AI app. "The United States and Texas will continue to be at the forefront of global AI innovation, and any CCP-aligned company that tries to undermine that dominance by violating the rights of Texans and illegally undercutting American technology companies will face the full force of the law," said Paxton. Such a development comes weeks after DeepSeek use was prohibited in Texas government-issued devices, a ban that has since been adopted in New York and Virginia.
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds