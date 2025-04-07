Breach, Data Security
Up to 200K purportedly impacted by Europcar GitLab breach
Global car rental firm Europcar Mobility Group had its GitLab repositories allegedly breached by the threat actor "Europcar" late last month, purportedly resulting in the compromise of data from 50,000 to 200,000 customers and other sensitive information, BleepingComputer reports.Aside from containing over 9,000 SQL files with backups featuring personal information, such as the names and email addresses of users for Europcar's Goldcar and Ubeeqo brands, such a 37 GB trove of stolen data also included hundreds of .ENV files detailing app configuration settings, environment variables, and other data, according to the attacker, who also exposed screenshots of Europcar employee credentials to prove the legitimacy of his claims. Individuals impacted by the incident are already being alerted by Europcar amid an ongoing investigation. Such a development comes more than a year after Europcar refuted an alleged attack that was claimed to have led to the theft of almost 50 million customers' personal data.
