DDoS attack targets Israeli credit card readers

Israeli fintech firm Hyp had its CreditGuard payment gateway product targeted with a distributed denial-of-service attack on Sunday that resulted in the temporary disruption of credit card reading machines in supermarkets and gas stations across the country, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Quick action has been taken to block the intrusion prompting immediate restoration of credit card reader services, noted a Hyp spokesperson. Additional details regarding the DDoS attack's perpetrator remain unclear but the incident was reported by Army Radio and Channel 12 news to have been admitted by an Iran-linked hacking operation. Such an attack comes weeks after a DDoS intrusion against Israeli payment organization Sheba that resulted in a nearly three-hour disruption of payments. Israeli civilian infrastructure has experienced a deluge of cyberattacks since the October 7 attacks, with Israeli firm Unitronics having its programmable logic controllers leveraged in water entities subjected to intrusions by pro-Iran hacktivists.

