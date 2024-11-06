Threat Intelligence

Dstat.cc DDoS platform disrupted in global crackdown

DDoS attack

BleepingComputer reports that German law enforcement has led the disruption of the distributed denial-of-service review platform Dstat.cc, with the sequestration of the site and the arrests of its suspected leaders, who also managed Flight RCS marketplace for synthetic drugs, as part of the global Operation PowerOFF effort against DDoS-for-hire platforms.

Pro-Russian hacktivist operations Killnet and Passion have leveraged Dstat.cc to promote their DDoS attack capabilities, with the latter touting its abilities to launch level 4 and level 7 intrusions, according to Germany's Federal Crime Police Office, or BKA.

"The platform enabled users, even without advanced technical skills, to perform DDoS attacks, disrupting or disabling online services. Stresser services have recently gained attention in police investigations and are often used by hacktivist groups like Killnet," said BKA. Such a development comes after Operation PowerOFF activities resulted in the dismantling of the DigitalStress DDoS-for-hire platform, as well as the sequestration of stressor platform domains.

