Pennsylvania budget boosts cybersecurity and digital services funding

As reported by Statescoop, Pennsylvania's 2026-27 budget, signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro, includes significant new funding for cybersecurity and digital services, aiming to enhance the accessibility, responsiveness, and security of state technology.

The newly enacted budget allocates an additional $10 million for cybersecurity initiatives and $3.7 million for the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA). This brings the total increase in cybersecurity spending under Governor Shapiro's administration to $30 million over the past three years. State officials report that the Office of Administration and CODE PA have collectively saved $37 million on IT spending through system upgrades, in-house resource utilization, and improved financial management.

The increased funding is intended to strengthen the commonwealth’s IT defenses, reduce the risk of technological disruption, and ensure the security and availability of data and systems. CODE PA will use nearly $4 million to update permitting processes and has already consolidated dozens of websites into a single PA.gov platform since its inception in 2023.