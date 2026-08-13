Trump allows private companies to conduct cyber operations against criminals

The Register reports that President Donald Trump has authorized government agencies to contract private cybersecurity firms to conduct operations against cyber-enabled transnational criminal organizations. This strategy, hinted at earlier this year, was confirmed in a memo signed on Wednesday, allowing participating companies to support national operations, including cyber surveillance and technical disruptions of criminal networks.

The new policy permits "Cyber Effects Operations," which involve manipulating, disrupting, or destroying information systems and networks. While distinct from cyber surveillance, the memo acknowledges that surveillance missions may also cause system disruptions. The definition of cyber-enabled transnational criminal organizations excludes entities directly linked to foreign governments.

Companies must undergo rigorous vetting and adhere to strict operational procedures, which will be developed within 60 days. These firms need to demonstrate technical capabilities annually and will be subject to a $1 million bond or escrow, forfeitable upon contract violation. Operations resulting in loss of life or serious injury, or those considered armed attacks under international law, are prohibited. The Justice Department will be in charge of authorizing operations involving US residents or domestic legal issues. This initiative represents a significant shift in US cybersecurity policy.