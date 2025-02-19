Breach, Data Security

Data breach notifications commenced by Finastra

SecurityWeek reports that major UK global financial technology company Finastra has informed 65 Massachusetts residents whose personal information had been exfiltrated following a November systems breach, which was previously claimed to have resulted in the theft of 400 GB of data.

Infiltration of an internal secure file platform between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8 enabled the threat actor to pilfer a limited number of individuals' names and financial account details, said Finastra in its notification letter given to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation. While other specifics regarding the intrusion or the number of affected individuals were not detailed, Finastra dismissed any ransomware or malware compromise of its systems. "Finastra has no indication the unauthorized third party further copied, retained, or shared any of the data. We have no reason to suspect your information has or will be misused. As a result, we believe the risk to individuals whose personal data was involved is low," said the firm.

