Heights Finance data breach impacts over 700,000 customers

Heights Finance has revealed it suffered a cyberattack earlier in 2026, leading to a significant breach of sensitive customer data. The incident involved unauthorized access to a third-party cloud platform used by the company for data storage, as reported by Tech Radar.

The breach, which occurred on May 7, 2026, exposed the personal and financial information of potentially over 730,000 Texans, and affected individuals in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina. Stolen data includes contact details, financial account information, and government identifiers such as Social Security numbers. The attack was limited to a compromised cloud platform hosted by a third party and did not impact Heights Finance's core loan management systems.

The company is offering affected customers credit monitoring and identity protection services through Epiq. The specific third-party cloud provider has not been disclosed, and the identity of the attackers remains unknown.