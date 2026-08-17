SafePal warns of data breach affecting nearly 40,000 customers

Coverage from Bleeping Computer indicates that cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider SafePal is alerting approximately 39,798 customers to a data breach resulting from an exploited flaw in its order-tracking system. A threat actor is reportedly selling the stolen customer information on a cybercrime forum.

The breach, which occurred between March 2, 2025, and April 11, 2026, exposed customer names, email addresses, shipping addresses, and phone numbers. SafePal assures that wallet seed phrases, private keys, passwords, and payment card information were not compromised, and there is no evidence that customer wallets or funds were accessed. The vulnerability was an authorization flaw in the order-tracking function of a plug-in, allowing unauthorized access to order details. SafePal has since fixed the vulnerability and implemented additional security measures, working with a third-party security firm to validate the fix.

The company warns that the stolen data could be used for targeted phishing and social engineering attacks. Affected customers have been notified via email and can use an online verification tool to check if their order details were stolen. SafePal has taken down over 30 fraudulent websites and phishing links related to the incident.