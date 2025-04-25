Breach, Data Security

Over 5.5M impacted by Yale New Haven Health breach

(Adobe Stock)

Major Connecticut-based nonprofit healthcare network Yale New Haven Health has confirmed having data from more than 5.5 million individuals compromised following a network intrusion last month, making the incident the largest health data breach so far this year, The Register reports.

Infiltration of YNHHS' systems in early March resulted in the theft of patient data, which may have included names, birthdates, addresses, phone numbers, race or ethnicity, email addresses, Social Security numbers, patient types, and medical record numbers, said the healthcare network on its website. Additional details regarding the incident, which is already being investigated alongside the Mandiant security team, were not provided but YNHHS emphasized that the intrusion did not impact any electronic medical record and treatment information, as well as financial or payment details. Despite the lack of evidence suggesting misuse of compromised data, impacted individuals have already been given complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. Such a development comes after leading health insurance provider Blue Shield of California revealed sharing up to 4.7 million members' health details with Google ads for almost three years.

Related

Data breach victimization in the US escalates

More than 91.3 million individuals across the U.S. have been impacted by data breaches during the first quarter of 2025, which is 26% higher than the same period last year, even though breach incidents slightly declined year-over-year, according to Infosecurity Magazine.

Over 260K compromised in Kelly Benefits breach

Kelly Benefits, a Maryland-based benefits administration and payroll solutions provider, has confirmed that almost 264,000 individuals served by its customers Amergis, CareFirst, Beam Benefits, Intercon Truck of Baltimore, Beltway Companies, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, Transforming Lives, and Publications Circulation Fulfilment had their data compromised following a cyberattack in December, SecurityWeek reports.

Related Terms

