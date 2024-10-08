Breach, Data Security

Data breach exposes 5.11 Tactical customer information

Share
Security breach, system hacked alert with red broken padlock icon showing unsecure data under cyberattack, vulnerable access, compromised password, virus infection, internet network with binary code

(Adobe Stock)

Cybernews reports that well-known U.S. tactical apparel and equipment retailer 5.11 Tactical had data from 27,742 of its customers compromised following a data breach it first became aware of in August.

Threat actors who infiltrated the online store of 5.11 Tactical — which offers uniforms and other equipment to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies — were able to exfiltrate information from individuals who shopped from July 12 to August 22, including their names and email addresses, as well as their payment card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes, said 5.11 Tactical in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. With the elevated risk of further attacks stemming from the breach, individuals whose data had been compromised have not only been provided free "restoration assistance" but also urged to be more vigilant. "We recommend that you review your current and past credit and debit card account statements for discrepancies or unusual activity," said the firm.

Related

MoneyGram customer data compromised in recent hack

While the intrusion was initially detected on September 27, attackers were able to infiltrate MoneyGram's network between September 20 and September 22, enabling the theft of customers' names, birthdates, contact details, government identification document copies, bank account numbers, transaction details, and MoneyGram Plus Rewards numbers.

Data breach reported by Universal Music Group

Attackers were able to exfiltrate individuals' names, Social Security numbers, and other personal details as a result of the incident but there has been no evidence suggesting the misuse of impacted data, said UMG in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.