Data breach exposes 5.11 Tactical customer information

Cybernews reports that well-known U.S. tactical apparel and equipment retailer 5.11 Tactical had data from 27,742 of its customers compromised following a data breach it first became aware of in August.

Threat actors who infiltrated the online store of 5.11 Tactical — which offers uniforms and other equipment to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies — were able to exfiltrate information from individuals who shopped from July 12 to August 22, including their names and email addresses, as well as their payment card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes, said 5.11 Tactical in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. With the elevated risk of further attacks stemming from the breach, individuals whose data had been compromised have not only been provided free "restoration assistance" but also urged to be more vigilant. "We recommend that you review your current and past credit and debit card account statements for discrepancies or unusual activity," said the firm.