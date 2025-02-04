Data breach disclosed by Mizuno after BianLian claims

Mizuno has confirmed having its customers' data stolen following a cyberattack previously claimed by the suspected Russia-based BianLian ransomware operation, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While malicious network activity was first identified by Mizuno in early November, further investigation revealed that the Japanese sportswear company had its systems infiltrated since August, resulting in the periodic theft of individuals' names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers, and financial account details, according to a filing with Maine regulators. Additional details regarding the type of attack and the number of individuals affected by the intrusion were not provided by Mizuno but BianLian previously alleged compromising the firm's vendor contracts, financial information, and human resources records, among others. BianLian — which has been linked to intrusions against Boston Children's Health Physicians and Save the Children — had been noted by the FBI to be leveraging deceptive tactics to obscure its origins.