Data breach confirmed by WestJet

WestJet, which is Canada's second-largest airline, had its passengers' personal information confirmed to be compromised following a cyberattack in June, Cybernews reports.

Attackers who breached WestJet's systems may have been able to pilfer individuals' names, birthdates, contact details, gender, travel document information, and recent booking records, according to the airline, which emphasized that none of their passengers' passwords and credit or debit card details have been exposed as a result of the incident. More details regarding the intrusion's perpetrators or their process of infiltrating WestJet's systems remain uncertain. Meanwhile, all individuals affected by the attack have been given two years of complimentary identity theft and credit monitoring services. WestJet has also deployed agents for identity theft queries and opened expense reimbursement insurance of up to $1 million in the occurrence of any fraudulent activity on top of implementing additional security measures amid an ongoing investigation.

