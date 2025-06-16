Cyberattack disrupts Canadian airline WestJet

WestJet, the second-largest airline of Canada, had access to certain internal systems and its mobile app interrupted following a cyberattack, reports Security Affairs. Investigation into the intrusion which has not affected operational safety is already underway, according to WestJet, which also emphasized an ongoing focus on ensuring the safety of sensitive personal information. "We are expediting efforts to maintain the safety of our operation and safeguard sensitive data and personal information for both our guests and employees, and we apologize to all guests for any disruption to their access to WestJet's services," said the airline in a Friday update. WestJet's disclosure comes amid escalating attacks against Canadian critical infrastructure entities, with Nova Scotia Power the Canadian province's leading electric utility and its parent firm Emera reporting a ransomware attack in April. On the other hand, Canada's flag carrier Air Canada noted having its employees' information exposed following a cyberattack two years ago.
