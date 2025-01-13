Breach, Data Security, Ransomware

Data breach compromises STIIIZY customers’ data

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Major California marijuana dispensary STIIIZY had customer information from its Alameda, Modesto, and San Francisco stores compromised following a cyberattack against its third-party point-of-sale processing services vendor, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Infiltration of the vendor's systems between October and November exposed not only individuals' names, ages, and addresses, but also photographs, medical cannabis cards, driver's license numbers, and passport numbers, said STIIIZY in a breach notice and filing with California regulators that did not detail the number of people whose data had been stolen. STIIIZY's disclosure comes more than a month after the incident was admitted to be conducted by the Everest ransomware operation, which touted the theft of over 422,000 records that was threatened to be leaked by early December. Everest ransomware, which specializes in extortion against organizations across various sectors, "is particularly skilled at avoiding detection by using encrypted communication channels and secure methods to obscure their activities," said Halcyon CEO Jon Miller.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Telefónica hack disclosed following data exposure

Telefónica, which is Spain's leading multinational telecommunications firm, has acknowledged unauthorized access to its internal ticketing system following the exposure of the company's Jira database on a hacking forum by threat actors DNA, Pryx, Grep, and Rey.

Data breach disclosed by BayMark Health Services

Threat actors who infiltrated BayMark's systems from Sep. 24 to Oct. 14 were able to steal individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, insurance details, received services, service dates, and treatment and diagnostic information, said BayMark in breach notices that did not specify the number of people affected by the incident.

Over 360K impacted by Medusind breach

Information compromised in the breach included not only names, birthdates, email addresses, and phone numbers, but also Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, taxpayer IDs, payment details, and health and health insurance and billing data, according to a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ByteCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds