DarkForums takes on the mantle of disrupted BreachForums

Infamous cybercrime marketplace BreachForums' disruption earlier this year has led to the accelerated growth of fellow cybercrime platform DarkForums, which had its user base increase by 600% from April to June, according to SiliconANGLE.
DarkForums which first emerged as DARK4RMY Forums associated with the Indian hacking operation DarkArmy nearly three years ago was initially led by the threat actor "Lucifer", who passed on the site's control to "Knox" after retiring in August, a report from KELA Research and Strategy revealed. Aggregated leaks were continued by Knox, who is suspected to be from Indonesia. On the other hand, "AnonOne", another early DarkForums admin believed to have been established to bolster the site's credibility, was observed to have conducted cross-postings on BreachForums and HydraMarket. Other earlier admins "MrR0b0t" and "MrNoiz" were noted to have used several public platforms and changed their digital identity, respectively. Despite DarkForums' rapid ascent, KELA researchers noted the site's admins to be markedly less advanced than those of BreachForums, who had been arrested last month.
DarkForums which first emerged as DARK4RMY Forums associated with the Indian hacking operation DarkArmy nearly three years ago was initially led by the threat actor "Lucifer", who passed on the site's control to "Knox" after retiring in August, a report from KELA Research and Strategy revealed. Aggregated leaks were continued by Knox, who is suspected to be from Indonesia. On the other hand, "AnonOne", another early DarkForums admin believed to have been established to bolster the site's credibility, was observed to have conducted cross-postings on BreachForums and HydraMarket. Other earlier admins "MrR0b0t" and "MrNoiz" were noted to have used several public platforms and changed their digital identity, respectively. Despite DarkForums' rapid ascent, KELA researchers noted the site's admins to be markedly less advanced than those of BreachForums, who had been arrested last month.